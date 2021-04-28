Karcher K4 pressure Washer Review

The popular pressure washer brand Karcher, has revealed to be extremely popular year upon year and now their K4 design really takes it to the next level in terms of fantastic features.

The K4’s design makes it simple to select the perfect pressure for the cleaning job, whether you’re the car, removing mud or cleaning the patio. The LED display on the trigger gun allows you to simply select the right pressure for the job. From Mix, Soft, Mid and Hard.

The pressure washer has been designed to give car or home owners the complete confidence for every job with its high pressure settings, meaning you can get the best result every time. Plus with a 5m mains cable and wheels, it can be conveniently moved around the garden for use.

This K4 model features two different nozzle attachments, however there’s also a number of additional different features that can be purchased to connect onto the K4, which includes a patio cleaner.

Pros & Cons Feature..

Pros

It’s quick and efficient plug & clean system

perfect for patio or car cleaning

easy to set up

Cons

The LED panel isn’t an essential but does create great style.

Over all there isn’t many cons at all to this mid range Karcher pressure washer, which can be purchased from several stores, including Amazon.

See more images below..















*Identifying Monetised Links - outgoing links that we monetise are marked with an '*' symbol.