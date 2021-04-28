Intex Air Furniture Inflatable Corner Sofa Perfect For Camping

Intex have to be one of the leading brands when it comes to inflatable furniture, from air beds to sofas, so we just had to try out the Intex Air furniture inflatable corner sofa.

The sofa is quite large in size for a regular inflatable furniture piece and its corner style, definitely creates more of a luxury feel to your standard designs. Although its large size, it is still perfect for camping and can deflate easily into a small size and when inflated even fit into a larger family tent.

From our experience with this sofa so far, it can easily hold 4 to 5 adults quite comfortably and still withstand a sufficient amount of air, however over use this does slowly deteriorate as with any regular inflatable furniture. When this does occur, the 2-in-1 valve with extra-wide openings ensures very fast inflating when in need.

To finalise the Intex Inflatable corner sofa, is ideal for family camping trips, or for additional garden party seating, however we wouldn’t recommend for consistent long term use due to deflation. If we was to suggest any improvement, this may be for less deflation over time and for a range of colours, as with younger members of the family, cream can become very dirty, very easily.

The Intex inflatable corner sofa may be found available at several online stores, including Amazon, Onbuy and ManoMano.

