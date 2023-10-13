Iceland launch new Cathedral City Range for Christmas

Iceland have delivered again with a new Cathedral City range in time for Christmas 2023. There’s also some items making a return, like the Cathedral City Festive Toastie, although plenty of new food from this range, as you can see in the photos below that we took in an Iceland Food Warehouse in Broadstairs, Kent.

The NEW Cathedral City Our Mini Ham & Cheese Crumpets look amazing and are topped with cheddar cheese and ham sauce and cheese. These look great for buffets at parties and just for snacks during evening meals.

There’s also new Cheese & Chive Breaded Stars that are themed perfectly for your Christmas celebrations, parties and dinner. The breaded star bites have cheddar cheese, mozzarella, onion and chives. If you don’t like cheese, you really won’t like the new offering, although cheese lovers will be in heaven.

We also spotted new Cheese & Ham Hashbrown Mini Toasties, which are filled with cheddar cheese and ham. They’ll go with almost any meal and again, will be popular during Christmas parties and buffets. We’re sure most of the new Cathedral City range will be popular and some items may sell quickly, as we’ve seen previously, which can be seen online at Iceland.