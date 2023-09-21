Home Bargains Large Christmas Gonks Arrive In-Store

Home Bargains most popular festive decorations tend to sell out fast, as we saw last year with their extra large LED GONKS. The life-size figures of the popular mythical Nordic creature had a light-up nose, perfect for adding magic to your Christmas celebrations. For Christmas 2023, they have some new GONKS, as seen below that we spotted in-store at Home Bargains in Thanet, Kent.

The extra large Gonks are available in two colours, grey and red, and are freestanding making them easy to place anywhere around your home this Christmas. They are priced at £19.99 each, which is a bargain when you compare to similar products at the retailers competitors.

These Gonks, seen in the photo above, are only available to purchase in-store at this time, although there’s a range of Gonks available on the Home Bargains website that also include the extra large LED Gonks, which were so popular that they sold out last year. So, if you shop early you might get one for your decorations this year. We are already seeing Home Bargains customers heading to social media and sharing their festive finds from stores, and yes, it’s only September. Their excitement and photos are being shared by friends and family, with some people trying to spread out the cost of Christmas into a few months rather than weeks.

Home Bargains has not confirmed how much stock there is of each Gonk, although you have a few different styles and colours to choose from both in-store and online.