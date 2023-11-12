Dunelm Reveal New Harry Potter Cosy Matching Hoodies

Dunelm have revealed new Harry Potter cosy oversized hoodies for kids and matching options for adults too! They come in each house that includes Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw. We spotted them today in-store at the Dunelm Broadstairs store, as seen in the photo we took below, which features the oversized kids hoodies with each house colours.

Harry Potter Oversized Hoodies

If you love to match your children and love Harry Potter just as much as them, or more, then you can see the different styles below. Children’s Harry Potter hoodies are priced at £25 and £35 for adults, which isn’t the cheapest price, although they are ideal as gifts for Christmas. The colder months are already here, so these will certainly keep you warm.

Matching Kids and Adults Harry Potter Hoodies

There are also Hedwig matching kids and adults hoodies available, although those are cheaper at £14 for kids and £20 for adults. These are also new in and part of a bigger Harry Potter collection at the retailer, as seen at their online site. Stock is available in-store, as seen in the photo we took above, although you may wish to use the Dunelm online stock checker before visiting your local store. There’s also an option to choose a store for click and collect.

