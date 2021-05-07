Charcoal Grey Shaggy Rug With Glitter From Amazon

Rugs are continually popular for bringing warmth to an area of your home and this Charcoal Grey Shaggy Rug with glitter is proving to be a popular style at Amazon.

As you can see in the image, the rug features a great design, which is super soft to touch with the different grey colouring. From previous rugs we have reviewed, this definitely has to be one of the softest.

You can see clearer in the photo below that there are strands of glitter scattered throughout the rug, this definitely does add a touch of style and glamour to your room, however it may not be everyones taste. For us, we found the sparkles may be quite over powering to the lovely grey colouring. Although, if you’re a fan of sparkles then this rug looks even more sparkly in person as it catches the light.

The rug may also be found available in black, grey, pink, yellow, a mink colour, ivory and silver. All of the colours can be found available in 6 different sizes *online at Amazon.

