New Boo The Bat Pizza at ASDA for Halloween

ASDA has launched lots of different 3D shaped pizzas over the years for just about every occasion, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear another new creation has arrived in time for Halloween 2023. ASDA this week launched their Boo The Bat Frightfully Good Cheese Pizza, as seen in person below, which hopes to add a little extra touch of magic to any Halloween plans this year.

Most ASDA stores have these already made up to pickup in-store, although you may have to wait up to 30 minutes if they need to make you a fresh Boo The Bat pizza. They are made from a bat shaped pizza base and then the toppings that some may customise.

These bat pizzas are perfect for any Halloween party, or to surprise the kids at dinner time. They are new in at ASDA for a limited time, or you can find them also online at ASDA Groceries, which are listed for £2 each or 2 for £3.

There are a few different themes of 3D pizzas throughout the year at ASDA, you may remember the heart shaped pizzas in the lead up to Valentines Day and Christmas Tree pizzas nearer to the festive period.

