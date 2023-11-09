ASDA Reveals Christmas Crafts for 2023

Product News

ASDA have revealed a new collection of Christmas crafts for 2023, which are perfect for anyone who loves to craft, especially in the lead up to Christmas, or even more so when there’s children who want to get involved. It’s a great way to have some fun with festive ways to decorate your home this year.

You can check out the ASDA Christmas Crafts range in-store and also in the photos we’ve taken from the Broadstairs ASDA store this week, as seen in a few photos you can find below.

Make Your Own Christmas Cards
Festive Activity Set
Festive Game Set at ASDA
ASDA Festive Craft Pack
Christmas Photo Props at ASDA
ASDA Paper Chains

There’s a really good variety of products and ideas to make your own DIY decorations within the Christmas collection for this year. Whether you want to create some paper chains, your own Christmas cards, or something else.

You’ll also find a festive craft pack to get you started, photo props for all the family to have fun, or activity and game sets. These are just some of the ASDA Christmas Crafts products you’ll find for 2023, visit your nearest store for plenty of inspiration and ideas, especially if you want to create memorable decorations for the home. As seen above, prices start from only £1.

