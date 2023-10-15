New ALDI Wooden Toy Event for 2023 Arrives Next Week

ALDI is launching their new Wooden Toy Event that arrives just in time for Christmas. This is one of the most popular toy events at the retailer, which always lands in October just before Black Friday and the festive period. Customers can find the toys in-store on 19th and 22nd of October, 2023.

The popular supermarket has lots of Special Buys featured within their stores every Thursday and Sunday, as you can see in the photos on this page, which were in their latest weekly leaflet (you can browse all the toys in the leaflet online at ALDI). This showcases the new wooden toys coming next week to ALDI stores, although if you see the weekly leaflet it shows other non-wooden toys too!

Above you can see a wooden kitchen and wooden cooking sets and we’re sure these will be loved by children this Christmas, especially if they love to pretend play. As you can see, prices are good value too at only £9.99 for the wooden kitchen cooking sets.

There’s also wooden dolls house furniture and accessories, carry case play sets and role-play sets. Once again, lovely gift ideas for either stocking fillers or main presents.

The range of wooden toys includes a good mix to cater to all ages, from baby and toddler up to older children. You can see wooden walkers above and pull-along animals perfect for smaller children, then below role play wooden tool sets and market stalls and even a vet station. Some amazing toys for children who love to be creative.

Some of the more popular toys can sellout fast, especially now they are only sold in-stores with online Special Buys stopping earlier this year. It could be a good idea to get to stores for opening this Thursday, as we’d imagine this will be one of their busiest toy events this close to Christmas.