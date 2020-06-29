New Watch OS 7 for Apple Watch Features New Workouts, Sleep Tracking And More

There’s some great new features in the OS 7 for Apple Watch, some of the top features include new workouts, sleep tracking and more. The new update provides a great refresh to your watch.

The new features include built in sleep tracking, new work out types such as core training, dance, functional strength training and more which are sure to provide the ultimate support for your workouts. Plus if you enjoy cycling, the new software even features cycling routes in selected cities.

More features include two new watch faces, hand wash detection and countdown timers, as well as watch face sharing between other Apple watches. We can presume that the new IOS will launch in Autumn 2020.

For more information regarding all of the new features that IOS7 brings, head over to 9to5Mac.