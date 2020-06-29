in News, Personal Technology

New Watch OS 7 for Apple Watch Features New Workouts, Sleep Tracking And More

There’s some great new features in the OS 7 for Apple Watch, some of the top features include new workouts, sleep tracking and more. The new update provides a great refresh to your watch.

The new features include built in sleep tracking, new work out types such as core training, dance, functional strength training and more which are sure to provide the ultimate support for your workouts. Plus if you enjoy cycling, the new software even features cycling routes in selected cities.

More features include two new watch faces, hand wash detection and countdown timers, as well as watch face sharing between other Apple watches. We can presume that the new IOS will launch in Autumn 2020.

For more information regarding all of the new features that IOS7 brings, head over to 9to5Mac.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

