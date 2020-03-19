New Update For The First Digital Wristwatch

The first ever digital wristwatch was released back in 1970 by a company called Hamilton. This watch became extremely popular back in the day and now it has has a relaunch. The watch has received some modern upgrades for its 50th anniversary and I can imagine that it will be loved by many.

It is released that pushing the side button will activate an OLED Display and the time will always be available even when the light is out. The watch will also be water resistant for up to 3030 feet. The Hamilton watch is sure to be popular with both a non limited steel design and a limited yellow gold model design being released in May 2020.