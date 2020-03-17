Universal Releases Movies For Cinema And Home On The Same Day

With new government advice and some Cinema’s closing, Universal have said to be releasing some of their new top movies for both the Cinema and Home use on the same day. The selection of new films will be available through SKY UK, Cromcast in the USA and a variety of other on demand services.

The films to be released through this early home showing will be available for a 48 hour rental period for a cost. Within the USA this has been released to be $19.99 and Sky UK have released a cost of £15.99 through the SKY Store on the same day as the film premieres globally. The first film to be released through this process will be ‘Trolls World Tour’ on the 6th April. New Films titles of ‘The invisible man’ The Hunt’ and ‘Emma’ will also be releasing for at home use soon.