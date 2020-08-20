Turkey Twizzlers now At Iceland Foods

Many of you may remember the traditional Turkey Twizzlers from your childhood are now back, better than ever.

The Turkey Twizzlers can be found available in both an original tangy tomato flavour and delicious chilli cheese. Both flavours are proving to be so popular, meaning limited availability is currently available in Iceland stores at this moment in time.





We have heard from Bernard Matthews Foods Limited social channel that Iceland stores should be fully stocked at the latest of the 7th of September and in larger supermarkets from the 10th September.

