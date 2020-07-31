New Toy Story Disney Key To Celebrate 25 Year Anniversary

Shop Disney have released that their new Toy Story Key will be releasing to celebrate the 25 year anniversary. It’s sure to be popular and sell fast for it’s release on 7th August for Just 24 hours from 8am.

As seen in the image above, the key features a fun colourful design with the years 1995 – 2020 to mark the anniversary. The key is limited edition, so if you’re after one, you’ll want to hurry while stocks last, as we can imagine that they’ll sell out fast.

The key will be available for 24 hours only from 8am on the 7th August 2020 online at ShopDisney.