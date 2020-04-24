in News, Trending

Toddler Lemon Converse Go Viral At Very

These Toddler Lemon style Converse have gone viral at Very. They feature an adorable design which will make a fantastic addition to your little ones summer shoe collection.

The Toddler Low Top Converse have created huge amounts of excitement for their summer design. They received over 300 comments on the popular Facebook Page; Baby Deals UK. Many comments reveal ‘For your little one when she can walk’ and ‘these are gorgeous’

The Toddler Converse can be found available online at Very.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

