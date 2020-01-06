Tesco Launch New Easter Mini Egg Chocolates

Although Christmas has only just finished, we have already seen some fantastic new Easter mini egg chocolates in-store at Tesco. The different treat bags of mini eggs have gone viral with excitement, especially the Terrys Chocolate Orange and Galaxy Enchanted Eggs editions.

There is a variety of different new mini chocolate eggs available in-store at Tesco. These include; Terrys Chocolate Orange, Aero, Smarties, Cadbury Minis Mix, KitKat minis and Galaxy Enchanted Eggs. Each bag has shown huge amounts of excitement across social media platforms. For example, on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online the Terrys Chocolate Orange eggs received Over 33 Thousand comments from chocolate enthusiasts.