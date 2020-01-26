Tesco Half Price Easter Eggs Next Week

It has been confirmed that Tesco will have the promotion of Half Price Easter eggs Next Week; 29th January 2020. This offer seems to be extremely popular every year, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on delicious Easter Eggs for all the family.

The news of this promotion has created huge amounts of excitement, there’s been over 800 products of excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. Many comments include; ‘we can get super organised’ ‘I’ll be there’ and ‘a Tesco trip next week’ So be sure to head to your local Tesco store to stock up yourself.