Tesco Up To 50% OFF Baby & Toddler Clothes

Tesco have just launched a fantastic up to 50% OFF offer across selected baby and toddler clothing. This offer can be found in store and it is proving to be extremely popular across social pages for parents to stock up.

As seen in the above image, there’s some adorable items available within the offer, including Disney clothing, multipack t-shirts and so much more. The news of the up to 50% OFF has proven to be extremely popular across social media, especially the popular Facebook Page: Parents Save. The post received over 400 comments of interest from parents hoping to stock up for their little ones.

Head over to your local Tesco store to check stock availability.

