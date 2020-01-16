in News, Trending

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg From Tesco Goes Viral

We have seen this Large Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg from Tesco go viral across social media pages. The Terry’s chocolate orange looks delicious and would make a fantastic treat for yourself or a loved one.

The large Terry’s chocolate orange Easter egg has received huge amounts of interest across the popular Facebook Page: Money Saver Online. The Easter egg received over one thousand comments of excitement, with many comments revealing ‘we need to get loads of these’ and ‘that’s my Easter sorted’

The Terry’s chocolate orange Easter egg can be found available in selected Tesco stores, as well as online at Tesco.

