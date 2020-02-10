in News, Trending

New Terry’s Chocolate Orange Larger Bar Spotted at B&M And Poundland

This Terry’s Chocolate Orange Larger Bar has shown to be extremely popular since its release with huge amounts of excitement across popular social media pages. We think it looks amazing and would definitely make the perfect evening treat.

The New chocolate bar received over 2.8 thousand comments of interest on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. Many comments include; ‘wow looks like heaven’ ‘looks delicious’ and people explaining to be heading to their local store.

Be sure to head over to your local B&M or Poundland store to get yourself a bar while stocks last!

Written by Jordan Milham

