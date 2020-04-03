in News, Trending

New Sweet Flavour Ice Lollies At Iceland

The news of New traditional sweet flavour ice lollies at Iceland has created huge amounts of excitement across social media. The ice lollies are sure to be enjoyed by the whole family as the warm weather fast approaches.

As seen in the images above, the flavours include Dip Dab, Black Jack and Fruit Salad, which sound amazing.

The news of the new Ice lollies created over 2.4 thousand comments on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. The comments include ‘they look lush’ and ‘black jacks are my favourite’ We can imagine the Ice lollies will be a popular treat and addition to peoples shopping list.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

