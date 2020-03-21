Sloth fanatics Love New Garden Ornament From Studio

Sloths fanatics seem to have gone crazy over the new sloth garden ornament at Studio. We have seen huge amounts of excitement across popular social media pages as many people begin to do up their gardens for the fast approaching summer.

We have seen over 100 comments of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. Many comments include ‘first purchase for your new garden’ ‘you would love this’ and ‘this is so cute’ You’ll be able to purchase one of your own online at Studio, while stocks last.