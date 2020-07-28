New Sid The Sausage Dog Cake Trending At Asda

Those of you who are fans of Sausage dogs are going to absolutely love this new Sid the sausage dog cake from Asda, which is currently trending due to it’s fun design and huge size.

As seen in the image above, the cake features a fun dog face on the end as well as four small feet. The chocolate flavour cake features a massive size, which is brilliant for the entire family to enjoy.

The dog style cake has proven to be extremely popular across social media, with hundreds of comments of interaction on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online.

Be sure to check your local Asda store for stock availability.