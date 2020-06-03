Meet The Shop Disney Rainbow Collection

Shop Disney have just launched a NEW Rainbow Disney Collection in honour of Pride Month 2020. The collection includes a great selection of soft toys, clothing and accessories, as well as a Pin Set. In recognition of this collection and Pride Month, Disney PRIDE UK will be donating to non-profit Diversity Role Models and you can read about this is full within the news post on The Walt Disney Company site.

There’s 16 products included within the Disney Rainbow Collection, which you can see on Shop Disney UK, we especially love the Rainbow Soft Toys and Backpack. The Minnie Mouse Stud Earrings Set is also very cute, prices start from £4.50.