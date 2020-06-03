in News, Trending

Meet The Shop Disney Rainbow Collection

Shop Disney have just launched a NEW Rainbow Disney Collection in honour of Pride Month 2020. The collection includes a great selection of soft toys, clothing and accessories, as well as a Pin Set. In recognition of this collection and Pride Month, Disney PRIDE UK will be donating to non-profit Diversity Role Models and you can read about this is full within the news post on The Walt Disney Company site.

There’s 16 products included within the Disney Rainbow Collection, which you can see on Shop Disney UK, we especially love the Rainbow Soft Toys and Backpack. The Minnie Mouse Stud Earrings Set is also very cute, prices start from £4.50.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

Sega Launch New Game Gear Micro For 60th Anniversary