Shop Disney Launch New Christmas Hanging Ornaments

Those of you who are huge fans of Disney, will be happy to know that Shop Disney have just launched a huge new collection of Christmas hanging ornaments, which are already proving to be extremely popular.

There’s a wide range of different styles available, from Disney Princesses like Elsa from Frozen to the house from UP, Toy Story designs, Mary Poppins singing ornaments and more. The most popular ornament since the release has been the Stitch design, which features Stitch within Christmas lights and an adorable hat.

The Entire collection of Christmas Hanging Ornaments can be found available online at Shop Disney, while stocks last.

