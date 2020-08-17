Shark NZ801UK Upright Vacuum Cleaner Quick Review

Shark Vacuum cleaners are continually proving to be one of the most popular vacuum brands and this Shark NZ801UK Upright Vacuum Cleaner is currently one of their most popular models.





The vacuum cleaner is one of the models which is most versatile for picking up small and larger debris on both carpets and hard flooring. The Vacuum even features a new portable mode, which makes cleaning stairs and under sofas much more comfortable.





The selling point for many for this vacuum model is the Anti Hair Wrap feature. This feature allows the vacuum to remove and separate hair with an effective bristle-guard to leave the bristle brush-roll remain tangle-free, which I’m sure many of us have had the displeasure of experiencing at some point in our lives. The feature works well for both long and short hair of animals and humans.

Over all the vacuum has many great features;

A fantastic twin-brush floor head

Great on hard flooring

Quiet

Upright Stick and cylinder in one

LED headlights illuminate hidden dust under furniture

8 meter cord length

Easy to empty

We’d love to be able to list some downsides for this Shark vacuum, although there isn’t many, one thing we would mention is that the lift away feature is very convenient but slightly heavier than expected. Overall, the vacuum was still a breeze to clean the stairs without breaking your back.





The Shark NZ801UK Upright Vacuum Cleaner definitely has to be one of our favourite models, which can be found available (AD) online at Shark.