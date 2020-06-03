Sega Launch New Game Gear Micro For 60th Anniversary

Sega are taking things to the next level in regards to miniature consoles with their all new Game Gear Micro, which will be launching for their 60th anniversary in October 2020.

The micro console will be available in four different colours; Red, Yellow, Blue and Black. Each different colour will feature a different line up of classic games, so if you’re wanting to try out all of the games available, you may want to purchase the whole set. However, as far as we know these micro consoles will only be launching in Japan and there is no mention for a further release date across different countries.

The micro console is said to provide around three hours of battery life from two AAA batteries. Alternatively it can also run on power from a USB connection.

