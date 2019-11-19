Samsung Updates Older Watch Models with Watch Active2 Features

If you’re looking at updating your Samsung Watch then you may want to hold off for a while as Samsung have released that they will be updating older watch models with the new watch active2 features.

The update will allow all Samsung watch users to take full advantage of the new features of Bixby as well as a range of new and improved heath features. These updates mean the user is capable of using voice control to begin their exercise routines, this is a great feature for when out running and at the gym.

As stated above, the update reveals new and improved heath features. These features include the capability of users keeping up to date with their daily active feature. Alongside these exercise focused heath features, the watch also supports the low heart rate alert through this new update.

For more information on the new Samsung watch update, head over to the Samsung newsroom.