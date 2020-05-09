Samsung Launching New Debit Card In The Summer

In the last week we have heard the news of Samsung launching their very own debit card this summer in partnership with the personal finance company SoFi. The new card is very much like those we have seen from other big phone companies such as Apple and Huawei.

The Samsung branded card is said to be supported with a cash management account and more details of this should be released in the coming weeks.

The move to a launch of Samsung’s very own card is not surprising as we have seen this be successful for the likes of Apple from their cards release in 2019. Google are also said to be in the making of their very own card which will supposedly also feature spending tracking tools.

For more information regarding the Samsung launch, head over to Engadget.