Samsung Will Be Cutting Calorie And Weight Tracking From Its Health App

We’ve seen Samsung has been continuously adding more features to their health app, however along with these additions they will be removing some of the original features.

Features which will be removed include both calorie and weight tracking, which for many is the most loved feature for an initial smart watch purchase. We’re still unsure as to why these features are being removed and we can imagine that many will not be happy with the news. Therefore if you’re wanting to track your calories and weight, you’ll need to downloaded further apps to provide this feature.

For more information, head over to Engadget.