Samsung Will Be Cutting Calorie And Weight Tracking From Its Health App

We’ve seen Samsung has been continuously adding more features to their health app, however along with these additions they will be removing some of the original features.

Features which will be removed include both calorie and weight tracking, which for many is the most loved feature for an initial smart watch purchase. We’re still unsure as to why these features are being removed and we can imagine that many will not be happy with the news. Therefore if you’re wanting to track your calories and weight, you’ll need to downloaded further apps to provide this feature.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

