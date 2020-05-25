Sainsbury’s launching up to 70% Off Tu Clothing Sale May 27th

At the time of publication Sainsbury’s has a 25% off Tu Clothing sale, one they’ve become known for, although this is ending and we’re hearing a smaller but much deeper 70% off Tu Clothing sale is to start from 27th May, 2020.

It will include lines from women’s, men and also children clothing and rumours have it prices will start from just £1, so one of the better sales from Sainsbury’s Tu.

As you’d expect, this has got quite a few people and especially parents, or ladies looking for a clothing bargain, very excited. Popular social media page, Money Saver Online, reported the news and has seen hundreds of comments with excitement naturally expressed.

It’s not yet clear if this up to 70% off sale will be in-store only or online at TuClothing.Sainsbury’s as well.