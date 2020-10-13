Prime Day 2020 Now Live

One of the biggest shopping days for amazon prime scribers has just launched this morning. While black Friday is traditionally known as the busiest shopping period alongside cyber Monday. It’s prime day that has an amazing line up of discounted products across all categories for those amazon customers who have signed up for the subscription service.

There’s some huge deals to be had this year, with some of the best prices we have seen on popular Amazon products. From the Echo Dot reduced from £49.99, down to £18.99 for this limited time, to the Echo show 8 being reduced from £119.99 to only £59.99 and many more reductions across Amazon products.

There’s also some great reductions across other products, including toys, home & kitchen, fashion, electronics, beauty devices and so on. These reductions are some of the best we have seen so far this year and give you the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and stock up on Christmas gifts for loved ones.

View all offers available within Prime Day *Online at Amazon.