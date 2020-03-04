in News, Trending

New Primark Disney Pet Collection Goes Viral

The new Primark Disney Pet Collection has revealed to go viral across social media pages! The Collected has created huge amounts of excitement for pet owners who are also fans of Disney!

As seen from images above, there is a great variety of products included, from food bowls to dog toys, beds and more inspired by most loved Disney Characters. The collection has received over 1.1 thousand comments of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. Many people explain to be heading to their local store, so be sure to check your local Primark for stock availability as we can imagine it well sell out fast!

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

Sausage Dog Fans Go Crazy For Homeware Range At Dunelm