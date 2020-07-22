Popular Summer Fruits Converse Reduced With Double Discount

Converse are currently running a fantastic up to 50% OFF Sale which also features an extra 20% OFF when using the code: EXTRA20. The sale has proven to be hugely popular for stocking up on stylish footwear for the entire family.

One of the most popular styles within the sale is the Summer Fruits collection, which includes both lemon and strawberry prints. The prints look amazing and are sure to add the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

As seen in the images above, the shoes come in both a velcro toddler design and older kids laced up designs, which even goes up to a women’s U.K size 5. Stock has continued to sell out fast, so if you’re in need of some new trainers, you’ll want to hurry while stocks last online at Converse.