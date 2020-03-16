New Plush Kids Chairs From Aldi Go Viral

New Plush children’s chairs are down to launch in-store at Aldi from Thursday, March 19th 2020. The character chairs seem to have gone viral across social media pages with huge amounts of excitement.









As seen in the images above, there is a variety of fantastic designs to choose from. The plush children’s chairs have received over 1.5 thousand comments of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Baby Deals UK. Many comments include ‘how cute’ and ‘the girls will love one of these each’ Be sure to head over to your local Aldi store to check stock availability.