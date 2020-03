There’s an adorable collection of mini-me Peppa Pig Pyjamas new-in online at Matalan. The pyjamas are a must have for Mother’s Day with a set for yourself, your little one and even ‘granny’.







The Peppa Pig mini-me pyjama sets have received over 700 comments on the popular Facebook page; Baby Deals UK. Comments include ‘how cute are these’ and ‘these are lovely for Mother’s Day’ The pyjamas are available from children’s size 9 months to adults size xtra Large online at Matalan.