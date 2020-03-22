Paramount Cancel Theatrical Release Of Film For Netflix

We have seen many films begin to release for home entertainment instead of theatrical release. Paramount have announced that they are cancelling the release of ‘The Love Birds’ for Cinemas, to instead release this film onto Netflix.

We have also seen many other films release for home entertainment due to closings of many cinemas. For example ‘The Invisible Man’ released straight onto Sky Cinema for a renting fee instead of Theatrical release. The new Sonic film will also be available for digital release on March 31st, which is a month and a half prior to its expected release.

We can presume to see many more popular films release for home cinema instead of theatrical release over the next couple of months.