New Pac-Man Edition Of Monopoly For 40th Anniversary

Pac-Man are releasing a brand new Monopoly for their 40th anniversary and it looks amazing! We can imagine that gamers both young and older will have hours of fun with the new edition of the game.

As seen in the image above, the new board game offers a complete twist on the traditional running of the game. Part of the game will even allow you to play a mini version of the traditional arcade machine game to receive extra points. Plus instead of houses, you’ll be paying for an increase in levels.

We can imagine that this new edition will be a must have for those who love to get out a monopoly board game on family game nights, offering a fun new twist with new rules and competition.

The board game is due to release online at Amazon on the 1st August 2020, for more information on the launch and further details on the game rules, head over to Engadget.