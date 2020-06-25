If you have a little one, are expecting or you know someone who is, there’s a brilliant collection of new Nutmeg baby clothing in-store at Morrisons. There’s a variety of super adorable designs available to choose from.









As seen in the images above, items within the baby Nutmeg collection include Dalmatian designs, Toy Story pyjamas and even packs of three ‘hangry’ slogan t-shirts. The collection has created huge amounts of excitement on the popular social media page; Baby Deals UK. The news of the new collection created over 600 comments of excitement as people tagged in their fellow mum friends.

View stock availability within your local Morrisons store.