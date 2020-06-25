in News, Trending

NEW Nutmeg Baby Clothing In-Store At Morrisons

If you have a little one, are expecting or you know someone who is, there’s a brilliant collection of new Nutmeg baby clothing in-store at Morrisons. There’s a variety of super adorable designs available to choose from.

As seen in the images above, items within the baby Nutmeg collection include Dalmatian designs, Toy Story pyjamas and even packs of three ‘hangry’ slogan t-shirts. The collection has created huge amounts of excitement on the popular social media page; Baby Deals UK. The news of the new collection created over 600 comments of excitement as people tagged in their fellow mum friends.

View stock availability within your local Morrisons store.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

