Nike Up To 50% OFF Plus Extra 30% OFF Using Code

Nike have just launched a fantastic new offer which has proven to be extremely popular. There’s already a great up to 50% OFF sale on at Nike and the new offer provides an addition 30% OFF when using the code: SUMMER30, making the discount up to 80% OFF.

As seen in the image above, the up to 80% OFF offer includes footwear for both adults and children. There’s also a variety of clothing and accessories included, making it the perfect opportunity to treat yourself or a loved one.

The sale has shown to be extremely popular and items are selling fast, so you’ll want to hurry while stocks last online at Nike.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

