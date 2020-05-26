in News, Trending

Nike sportswear receives 30% off almost everything

NIKE have just launched a fantastic offer of 30% OFF Almost Everything using the code – NIKE30. What’s better is that this offer even includes reduced sale items. The sale gives you a great opportunity to stock up with shoes for men, women and children.

There’s some great products included with the opportunity to get kids shoes from Only £12.56 while using the code. The 30% OFF Code will be running online at Nike until Friday 29th May, which gives you all week to hunt down a bargain while stocks last.

The news of this fantastic code has created large amounts of excitement across social media, as seen on the Facebook Page Money Saver Online, especially for parents who are in need of new trainers for their little ones.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

Sainsbury’s launching up to 70% Off Tu Clothing Sale May 27th