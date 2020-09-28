New Jammie Dodger Muffins Available At ASDA

Many of you will know that ASDA are known for having a fantastic collection of sweet treats, especially Muffins. We spotted these Jammie Dodger Muffins new in and proving to be very popular since their release.

The Jammie Dodgers muffins feature a delicious Raspberry jam filled centre, which looks absolutely amazing in person. The Muffins are sure to make a great sweet treat for the entire family to enjoy and are already creating huge amounts of excitement across social media.

The new flavour muffins have received over 600 comments of excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. Many comments feature people to be heading to their local Asda store to treat themselves or adding them to their shopping order.

Be sure to check out your local Asda store for stock availability.