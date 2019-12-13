New Women’s Frozen Olaf Pyjama Set At Primark

Primark have just launched a new women’s Frozen Olaf pyjama set which has already shown huge amounts of interest on popular social pages. The pyjama set looks extremely cosy, making it perfect to wear throughout the Winter months.

There are even fluffy socks available to match the women’s Olaf pyjama set in-store at Primark. The set has received huge amounts of interest on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. With Over 1.2 Thousand comments of excitement, many people reveal to be heading to their local store to get theirs.

Be sure to check your local Primark store for stock availability.