New Women’s Disney Stitch Sleepwear Range At Primark

Primark are known for having a fantastic collection of women’s sleepwear and a collection in particular which is extremely popular is the Disney Stitch range.

The range features a variety of popular products which are proving to be a hit across social media due to their popular Disney Stitch designs. Items include Pyjama bottoms, t-shirts, nighties and slippers.

The collection has received over 1.5 thousands comments of excitement on the popular social media page; Money Saver Online. As many Disney fans head to their local store to stock up on fresh new pyjamas.

The collection can be found available in-store at Primark, so be sure to check your local store for stock availability.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

