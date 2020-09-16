New Women’s Disney Stitch Sleepwear Range At Primark

Primark are known for having a fantastic collection of women’s sleepwear and a collection in particular which is extremely popular is the Disney Stitch range.

The range features a variety of popular products which are proving to be a hit across social media due to their popular Disney Stitch designs. Items include Pyjama bottoms, t-shirts, nighties and slippers.

The collection has received over 1.5 thousands comments of excitement on the popular social media page; Money Saver Online. As many Disney fans head to their local store to stock up on fresh new pyjamas.

The collection can be found available in-store at Primark, so be sure to check your local store for stock availability.