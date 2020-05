These New Twister 3ster Mango, Strawberry & Vanilla Ice Lollies have just launched at ASDA, Sainsbury’s and other well known supermarkets. These new ice lollies are sue to be popular to enjoy throughout the summer.

We have seen the ice lollies create huge amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. Many comments include ‘we need these’ and ‘they look amazing’ Head over to your local supermarket for stock availability.