in News, Trending

New Twilight Book Releasing This Summer

News has launched of a New Twilight Book releasing this summer on the 4th August. The new book will be telling the story from the character Edwards point of view and is sure to be extremely popular when released.

We can imagine that Twilight fans are going to go crazy for this new Twilight book. The news of the new book has created huge amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. With Over 500 comments which include ‘finally’ ‘another for my list’ and more!

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

NEW salted caramel Lindor spotted in both Tesco and Morrisons