New Stitch Plush At Primark

Fans of Disney are sure to absolutely love this new-in Disney Stitch plush at Primark. The Plush toy has created huge amounts of excitement as people treat themselves and hint at loved ones for Valentines Day.

The Stitch plush toy not only lights up, but also plays music which is an extra bonus. We spotted it receive over 800 comments on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. The Plush toy can be found for £10 in-store at Primark, so be sure to head over to your local store to check stock availability.