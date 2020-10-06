New Stitch Holiday Cheer Medium Soft Toy At Shop Disney

Shop Disney have just launched a brilliant festive Disney collection, including a great variety of decorations, with one of the most popular ones being this New IN Stitch Holiday cheer medium soft toy.

As seen in the image above, the soft toy features a wonderful festive design, which is sure to be enjoyed by Disney fans of all ages, especially those who love the character Stitch.

The New plush toy has created huge amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Disney Lovers UK, with over 280 comments of excitement, many of which include fans tagging their loved ones to stock up for gifts ahead of the festive season.

The plush can be found available for £21 NEW IN online at *Shop Disney.