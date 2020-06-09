New Scooby-Doo Toddler Converse Coming Soon

The news of Scooby-Doo Toddler Converse Coming Soon has proven to be extremely popular! We have seen huge amounts of excitement across social media for this fun collection which will be available on the 16th June 2020.

As seen in the image above, there’s two different designs to choose from, we can imagine that both of these Toddler designs will be extremely popular on their launch. As seen on the popular social media page; Baby Deals UK the Converse have received over 600 comments of excitement. Many of those comments include ‘how nice are these’ and ‘I want them never mind him’

Be sure to check for stock availability on the 16th June 2020 online at Converse.