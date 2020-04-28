in News, Trending

NEW salted caramel Lindor spotted in both Tesco and Morrisons

NEW Salted caramel Lindor spotted at both Tesco and Morrisons. The chocolate has proven to be extremely popular across popular social media pages. The new flavour is sure to make a delicious treat for the whole family.

As seen in the image above, the Lindor salted caramel chocolates look delicious. They’ve revealed huge amounts of interest on the popular Facebook page: Dansway Gifts UK. With over 700 comments, many include ‘if you see these will you grab them for me’ and ‘these are lush’

